Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses reports that President Trump pardoned 15 people Tuesday, including three former Republican members of Congress, and George Papadopoulos, Trump's former campaign adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in the Mueller investigation. 

Dr. Chartock also examines the president's opposition to Congress' $900 billion COVID-19 relief package. Also in the headlines: President-elect Joe Biden has selected Connecticut's schools chief, Miguel A. Cardona, to be his education secretary. 

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses President Trump's continued efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. On Monday, the president met with some House Republicans to explore whether they could prevent Congress from reaffirming President-elect Joe Biden's win on January 6.