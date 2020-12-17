Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC’s Dr. Alan Chartock speaks with WAMC’s David Guistina about the Washington Post’s story that uncovers a pro-Trump youth group enlisting teens in a secretive campaign likened to a 'troll farm,' prompting rebuke by Facebook and Twitter.
WAMC’s Dr. Alan Chartock speaks with WAMC’s David Guistina about a Washington Post, NPR story that reveals a military whistleblower told federal officials that hours before law enforcement in Washington D.C. forcibly cleared protesters from Lafayette Square in early June, federal officials began to stockpile ammunition and seek devices that could emit deafening sounds and make anyone within range feel like their skin is on fire.