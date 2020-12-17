 Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary | WAMC
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock shares his thoughts about the winter storm and news that any Covid-19 stimulus package agreement in Washington D.C. will not include aid for local cities and towns.

