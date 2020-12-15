Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses President-elect Joe Biden's speech Monday night, in which the Democrat criticized President Trump and his allies for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Dr. Chartock also comments on reports that U.S. Attorney General William Barr will resign before Christmas. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is reportedly being considered for the job in the Biden administration. Meantime, the governor denied allegations of sexual harassment from a former aide Monday.