WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses his latest Roundtable interview with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, where the Democratic governor said he will seek a fourth term. He also comments on the issue of ethics reform in New York state, and the escalating clash between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Also, from the New York Times: President Trump has contradicted his National Security Adviser, John Bolton, on issues such as missile tests in North Korea and regime change in Iran.