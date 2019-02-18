Dozens Evacuated After Fire At VT Senior Housing Complex

Firefighters say an electrical fire at a senior housing complex in Williston, Vermont has forced dozens of residents to evacuate, and one person suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The building alarm at the Eagle Crest Senior Apartments went off at about 6:30 a.m. Monday. The fire was on the third floor. Firefighters believe it stemmed from a malfunctioning ceiling light.

Authorities said the person taken to the hospital suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright The Associated Press 2019. All rights reserved.