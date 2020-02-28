Deal Will Return Massachusetts News To Berkshire TVs

U.S. Senator Ed Markey said Friday that he has brokered a deal that will return a Western Massachusetts news station back to the dial in the Berkshires.

Markey, a Democrat, says that the agreement will restore the Springfield NBC affiliate WWLP to the Charter Communications channel lineup after nearly three years.

“From now on, everyone will be able to watch WWLP Channel 22’s local news and at the same time you won’t lose access to the stations based in Albany, New York which provide useful weather information,” said Markey. “So you’ll be able to have both, finally in the Berkshires.”

The senator says “Charter subscribers should expect the WWLP programming to come on the air in the next 60 days.”