 Cuomo's Political Fortunes Rise And Fall In Year One Of COVID-19 | WAMC
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Cuomo's Political Fortunes Rise And Fall In Year One Of COVID-19

By 2 minutes ago
  • NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking as the USNS Comfort arrives in New York City March 30, 2020.
    NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking as the USNS Comfort arrives in New York City March 30, 2020.
    https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorandrewcuomo/49717220477/in/album-72157713688946722/

Monday marked the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed coronavirus case in New York. Since then, more than 38,000 New Yorkers have died of the virus so far and more than 1.5 million were infected.

On the evening of March 1, 2020, Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a press release announcing that a case of COVID-19 had been found in New York. 

He said nobody should worry adding that there was “no reason for undue anxiety,” and that the risk to the general public was low in New York. The Democrat said he and his team were on top of the situation. 

The next day, Cuomo began the first of what would become a daily ritual for the next 100 days, by holding a coronavirus briefing. The governor, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, top hospital executives and media crowded into the small room. He also began what would come to be a tradition in the briefings, offering anecdotes about his family members to make his points. He said his daughter called him to say that she was nervous about news of the virus, and wanted to know the facts of what was going on.

“So I want to make sure I tell the people of New York what I told my daughter. In this situation, the facts defeat fear. Because the reality is reassuring,” Cuomo said. “First of all, this is not our first rodeo with this type of situation in New York.”

But the ride, of course, was much rougher than Cuomo or anyone imagined.

By March 15, the state had over 750 cases. St Patrick’s Day celebrations were cancelled. And by the end of the month, Cuomo, after initially hesitating for several days, ordered a shutdown of the economy and the schools. College students were told not to return after spring break.

By early April, over 18,000 people were in the hospital, and some wards were overloaded. The governor and his staff desperately searched the world markets for more ventilators. Nearly 800 were dying each day.

“The bad news isn’t just bad,” Cuomo said, on April 8, 2020. “The bad news is actually, terrible.”

Masks in public became mandatory.  

Cuomo wrote a book about his management of the pandemic and won an Emmy for his briefings.

In June, with the infection rate slowing, many New Yorkers took to the streets, as part of the Black Lives Matter movement, incensed over the treatment and killing of African Americans by police.  

The legislature passed reforms, including banning chokeholds during arrests, and opening up police disciplinary records to the public.  

By summer, the economy had opened up a bit, and restaurants were trying to stay afloat, through outdoor dining and takeout. Jason Pierce, of the Savoy Tap Room in Albany, spoke at the end of October.

“A month from now, two months from now, when the snow is flying, the weather is subzero,” Pierce said. “What’s going to happen?”  

For now the restaurant, along with many others across the state, is offering a takeout and delivery-only menu. But that limited option did not bring in enough business for the many restaurants that closed for good over the winter. 

2.6 million New Yorkers lost their jobs during the pandemic’s first year, and the state’s antiquated unemployment system struggled to keep up. Many positions have returned, but some of those jobs are gone for good. Recent unemployment numbers say about three quarters of a million New Yorkers are still out of work. Some jobs have returned, but others are gone for good.  

Cuomo’s political fortunes, like the path of the virus, have risen and fallen throughout the year.  

The governor’s handling of the nursing homes during the pandemic had been questioned early on, and state lawmakers and some families of residents who died of COVID pressed for the release of the number of residents who died in hospitals. Months later, Cuomo’s health commissioner continued to say he was still compiling the numbers.

Then, in late January, Democratic Attorney General Tish James released a report that found the Cuomo administration had undercounted the deaths by 50%. Data released since then by the health department show that to be true. And the matter is now the subject of a federal investigation.   

Cuomo took responsibility for an information vacuum, but did not apologize for keeping the numbers quiet.

“Apologize?” Cuomo said. “Look, I have said repeatedly we made a mistake in creating the void. When we didn’t provide information, it allowed press, people, cynics, politicians to fill the void.”

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been rocky, with seniors and essential workers, who are among the first in line, spending hours on the internet competing for limited appointments on sites that often crash.

And Cuomo is also facing allegations that he sexually harassed two former aides, something he denies, and says he is “truly sorry” for if his remarks created any unintentional misunderstandings.  The attorney general is launching an investigation, with subpoena powers.

On February 24, when the charges were first made public, Cuomo cancelled a scheduled coronavirus briefing. He has released the daily figures on the infection rate and number of New Yorkers who have passed away. But the governor, with his political future in potential jeopardy, has not held a public coronavirus briefing since.  

One year into the pandemic, the virus is once again on the decline, and more state residents are getting vaccinated. Most hope that by March 2022 the coronavirus will be in the rearview mirror.

Tags: 
New York COVID-19
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

Related Content

Cuomo Aides Combat Scandals

By Feb 25, 2021
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaking March 25, 2020.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorandrewcuomo/49697923781/

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and his staff were in damage control mode Thursday as they faced two scandals; the governor’s handling of nursing home policies during the COVID-19 pandemic and allegations that the Democrat sexually harassed a former staffer. 

Poll Documents Cuomo's Turn Of Fortune

By Feb 23, 2021
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo at his briefing May 5, 2020.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorandrewcuomo/49860390977/

For a time in 2020, Governor Andrew Cuomo was considered one of the heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic for his steady and focused daily briefings when many considered national leadership to be lacking. But recently, the Democrat has suffered a reversal of fortune, as a scandal over the suppression of the number of nursing home deaths dominates news coverage of his administration. Now a new poll finds the majority of New Yorkers think the governor did something wrong.

NY Senate Poised To Curb Cuomo's Pandemic Emergency Powers

By Feb 18, 2021
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a briefing July 1, 2020.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorandrewcuomo/50066215342/

The New York State Senate is poised to strip Governor Andrew Cuomo of some emergency pandemic powers and create an oversight commission to review the decisions the governor makes. There’s growing support for the moves as the Democrat has said that he was wrong to withhold for months the true number of deaths from COVID-19 at the state’s nursing homes. There are also reports of two federal probes into the state’s handling of nursing homes during the pandemic.

NY Partners With Feds To Open Vaccine Sites In Underserved Areas

By Feb 10, 2021
People wait to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the University at Albany
Jesse King / WAMC

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and officials from President Joe Biden’s administration say they will open mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in medically underserved areas, beginning in Queens and Brooklyn, and later upstate.

NY To Receive Another Boost In COVID Vaccine Doses

By Dan Clark Feb 9, 2021
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shipment
Courtesy of ParCare Health & Medical Center

About one in every 10 New Yorkers has now received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the federal government is expected to boost the state’s supply of the injection over the next three weeks, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.