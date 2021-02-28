NY AG James Asks For Subpoena Powers After Second Woman Accuses Cuomo

A second woman has come forward and accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. Cuomo denies that allegations and has asked a former federal judge to conduct an informal investigation. The state’s Attorney General Leticia James is now asking the governor for a referral to appoint an investigator, with subpoena powers.

Charlotte Bennett, a 25 year old former executive assistant to Cuomo, who told her story to the New York Times on Saturday, joins Lindsey Boylan in accusing Cuomo of harassing, intimidating and inappropriate behavior.

Bennett says beginning last spring, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor began showing what she felt was an inappropriate interest in her, asking her in private meeting in his office questions about her sex life and whether she was monogamous in her relationships. Bennett says the 63-year-old governor, asked her whether she had ever had sex with older men, and told her that he was open to having relationships with women who are in their 20s. Bennett requested a job transfer with an office on the opposite end of the Capitol building from where the governor works.

The allegations come three days after Lindsey Boylan, a former advisor to Cuomo on economic development policy, said that the governor asked her to play strip poker with him while on a 2017 business flight in Cuomo’s private jet. She says he also made inappropriate remarks about her appearance, and touched her without her permission, including delivering an unwelcome kiss while she was alone with him in his office.

Cuomo, who is already under fire for withholding data that showed twice as many nursing home residents died of COVID-19 than was previously disclosed, denies both allegations.

He first addressed Boylan’s accusations back in December, when Boylan alluded to the incidents in a tweet.

“It’s not true,” Cuomo said, on December 14th. “Look, I fought for and I believe a woman has the right to come forward and express her opening and express issues and concerns that she has. But it’s just not true.”

Cuomo did not speak publicly about Bennett’s charges, but in a statement said that while he respects her right to speak out, he says he “ never made advances” toward her and never intended to act in any way that was inappropriate.

“The last thing I would ever have wanted was to make her feel any of the things that are being reported,” the governor said.

Cuomo also announced that he had chosen someone to conduct an independent investigation.

His counsel, in a separate statement, said that all staff had been instructed to cooperate with former Federal Judge Barbara Jones.

Jones was also a law partner of Cuomo’s long time friend, and colleague, Steven Cohen, who is now head of the state’s economic development agency. Cohen was the only Cuomo associate to publicly defend the governor after Boylan made her charges. Cohen spoke to reporters on Thursday.

Cohen says while Cuomo can be a difficult boss, he’s never witnessed any behaviors that crossed the line into harassment.

“I have never seen anything of the like of what Ms Boylan has described,” said Cohen. “His conduct has always been in my presence, with the members of other staff, appropriate . Not that it is always fun-loving and a good time, but it is always appropriate.”

Judge Jones’ connection to Cohen raised a red flag among Democrats as well as Republicans. Leading Democrats, including Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, asked for the state’s Attorney General, Tish James, to investigate.

Midday on Sunday, James formally asked the governor to give her the legal referral needed to appoint an investigator, with subpoena powers.

The AG’s January 28th report on the Governor’s nursing home policies during the pandemic, which said Cuomo undercounted nursing home deaths by 50%, has already led to calls for investigations, and even for Cuomo’s impeachment.

In a statement, Cuomo’s chief counsel Beth Garvey, made a counter offer. Judge Jones would still conduct her own probe, but an additional investigation would be conducted by a non-political lawyer in private practice, chosen jointly by the AG, and the state’s chief judge, Janet DiFiore.

Garvey, a few moments later, amended her statement, saying it would be up to the AG and Chief Judge to set the criteria for the qualifications of the investigator.

The Cuomo administration’s proposal set off a new round of questions from democratic lawmakers, who wondered why the state’s chief judge need be involved at all, when there is existing law to allow the Attorney General to oversee the investigation on her own.

“This is not the process laid out under Section 63 of the Executive Law relating to referring cases to the AG for investigation. Nor is this what the AG asked for in her statement. The Chief Judge is not supposed to have a role in that process, so why does she have one here?” State Senator Andrew Gounardes tweeted.

Republicans, meanwhile are calling for the governor’s resignation. “This is the story of a failing administration,” said Senate GOP Minority Leader Robert Orrt, who says the sexual harassment allegations along with the nursing home controversy shows that the governor has “repeatedly broken the public’s trust”.