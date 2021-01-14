 Cuomo Outlines Infrastructure Projects | WAMC

Cuomo Outlines Infrastructure Projects

  New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking in Albany Dec. 2, 2020.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in the last of four speeches outlining his 2021 plans, detailed billions of dollars in new and ongoing infrastructure projects that the Democrat says can provide jobs in the post-COVID economy.

Cuomo laid out a vast array of projects, including plans to create a new West Side transit hub in Manhattan that would rebuild the rest of the dilapidated Penn Station, and revamp the New York Port Authority bus complex, which the governor describes as an “eyesore.” He also wants to expand the Javits Convention Center by 50%, and extend the popular High Line walkway. Cuomo also wants to continue the Second Avenue subway into Harlem, and complete a third track on the Long Island Railroad. Upstate, the governor says an elevated walkway will be completed along the Hudson River in Albany, and the Blue Cross Arena exchange along the Genesee River in Rochester will be expanded.  A project to take down the Skyway super highway in Buffalo along Lake Erie will also be completed later this year.

A Legoland theme park will open in Orange County the Hudson Valley.

“We will make these investments at a time when the interest rates are low, when New Yorkers are looking for work, and when we can optimize the value of our investments,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo says the projects total over $300 billion.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo delivered a 2021 State of the State address January 11, 2021 in Albany. Below is a transcript of the Democrat's prepared remarks.