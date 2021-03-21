COVID-19 P.1 Variant Detected In Brooklyn Patient

The COVID-19 P.1 variant – also called the Brazilian variant – has been detected for the first time in a New York resident.

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office announced the discovery Saturday afternoon. The case was identified in a Brooklyn patient in their 90s with no recent travel history.

The State and New York City Departments of Health are investigating. The governor said the detection of the variant underscores the importance of continuing to take steps to slow the spread of the virus, including wearing masks and following social distancing guidelines, and getting the vaccine if eligible.

More than 5 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of vaccine.