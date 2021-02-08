 Congressional Corner With Antonio Delgado | WAMC
Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Congressional Corner With Antonio Delgado

By 1 hour ago
  • Congressman Antonio Delgado
    Antonio Delgado, official portrait, 116th Congress / public domain

It has been an eventful few weeks in Washington.

In today’s Congressional Corner, Democratic Representative Antonio Delgado of New York’s 19th district speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

This interview was recorded February 4.

Tags: 
Congressional Corner
Antonio Delgado
Congressman Antonio Delgado