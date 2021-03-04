 Computers With Tony Tang 3/4/21 | WAMC
Related Program: 
Vox Pop

Computers With Tony Tang 3/4/21

  • A desktop computer with a cell phone.
    Jackie Orchard / WAMC

Tony Yang joins us today to answer your computer questions! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Tony Yang is the operator of Albany-based Gig Computers, which currently manages the computer network here at WAMC.

Tags: 
computers

