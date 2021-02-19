Community Foundation Of Western Massachusetts Speeds Financial Help To Local Nonprofits

Listen to the interview with Katie Allan Zobel.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts has given almost $12 million in grants to more than 180 nonprofits in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties.

Much of the money of late has gone to community organizations and agencies with programs that help individuals and families with housing, food, and mental health services.

The Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund for the Pioneer Valley has received contributions from more than 700 donors and $4.4 million from the statewide Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Katie Allan Zobel, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts.