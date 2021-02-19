 Community Foundation Of Western Massachusetts Speeds Financial Help To Local Nonprofits | WAMC
Midday Magazine

Community Foundation Of Western Massachusetts Speeds Financial Help To Local Nonprofits

By 1 hour ago

The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts has leveraged $12 million for COVID grant awards since the start of the pandemic.
Credit Community Foundation of Western Mass.

     Since the start of the pandemic, the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts has given almost $12 million in grants to more than 180 nonprofits in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties.

    Much of the money of late has gone to community organizations and agencies with programs that help individuals and families with housing, food, and mental health services.

       The Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund for the Pioneer Valley has received contributions from more than 700 donors and $4.4 million from the statewide Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund.  

    WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Katie Allan Zobel, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts.

Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts
COVID-19 relief funds
western Massachusetts nonprofits
food insecurity

