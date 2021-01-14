 The Capitol Connection #2103 - Blair Horner, Executive Director Of NYPIRG | WAMC
Related Program: 
The Capitol Connection

The Capitol Connection #2103 - Blair Horner, Executive Director Of NYPIRG

By WAMC Control Room 46 minutes ago

(Airs 1/14/21 @ 3 p.m. & 1/16/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with Blair Horner, Executive Director of the New York Public Interest Research Group (NYPIRG).

Tags: 
the capitol connection

Related Content

The Capitol Connection #2102 - NYS Comptroller Tom DiNapoli

By WAMC Control Room Jan 7, 2021

(Airs 01/07/21 @ 3 p.m. & 01/09/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli.

The Capitol Connection #2101 - Jesse McKinley Of The New York Times

By WAMC Control Room Dec 31, 2020

(Airs 12/31/20 @ 3 p.m. & 01/02/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with Jesse McKinley, Albany Bureau Chief for The New York Times.

The Capitol Connection #2052 - Yancey Roy, Albany Bureau Chief For Newsday

By WAMC Control Room Dec 24, 2020

(Airs 12/24/20 @ 3 p.m. & 12/26/20 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with Yancey Roy, the Albany Bureau Chief for Newsday.

The Capitol Connection #2051 - State Senator Liz Krueger

By Dec 17, 2020
New York State Senator Liz Krueger's Official Facebook Page

(Airs 12/17/20 @ 3 p.m. & 12/19/20 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with Democratic New York State Senator Liz Krueger.