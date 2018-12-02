Capital Region Sees Increase In Research And Development Funding

Nine colleges and universities in New York’s Capital Region are seeing an increase in research and development funding.

The Albany-based Center for Economic Growth studied recent data from the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics that includes expenditures from the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Albany Medical College, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Siena College, Skidmore College, Clarkson University Capital Region Campus, SUNY Polytechnic Institute, Union College, and the University at Albany. Speaking with WAMC's Lucas Willard, Center for Economic Growth CEO Andrew Kennedy says the research and development in the Capital Region makes the area unique.