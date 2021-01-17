Capital Region Conservative Activist Appears In Video Of Jan. 6th D.C. Insurrection

A YouTube video that contains footage of the January 6th mob attack at the U.S. Capitol features an interview with prominent Albany-area conservative activist Bill Tryon.

Tryon, holding an American flag, tells the interviewer on the steps of the U.S. Capitol he was pepper sprayed while attempting to enter.

"All we want to do is enter and tell our representative that we want our country back. We're not going to take this," said Tryon, adding, "this is nothing so far."

Tryon's group, the Liberty Bell Alliance, organized "Back the Blue" pro-police rallies in the Capital Region last summer, including in Albany and Saratoga Springs.

WAMC has requested comment from Tryon.