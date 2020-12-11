Calling For Changes, Baker Sends Back Police Reform Legislation

Republican Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has returned a police reform bill to the state legislature with a list of desired changes.

Baker’s opposition to the much-debated legislation includes creating an independent commission to standardize police training and certification as well as a ban on facial recognition technology. Democrat Tricia Farley-Bouvier, the state representative for much of Pittsfield, says the move wasn’t unexpected.

“I don’t think anything he has in there is unreasonable, I just don’t agree with everything that’s in there," she told WAMC. "So we are going to have to work together to come to a piece of legislation that we can get across the finish line.”

The state’s legislative session ends on January 5th.