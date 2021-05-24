 Burlington Police To Prioritize Calls Due To Short-Staffing | WAMC
Burlington Police To Prioritize Calls Due To Short-Staffing

By 2 hours ago
  • photo of Burlington Police logo on a podium
    photo of Burlington Police logo on a podium
    Photo - Pat Bradley/WAMC

Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad says the Burlington Police Department at times won't have the resources to respond to lower level incidents when it’s busy with more serious crimes during high call volume.

The department has developed a priority response plan as it deals with its short-staffing.

The news came following a busy weekend with very large parties, robberies, gunfire, vandalism and the city council’s resolution last summer to cap the number of officers at 74.

Murad said a light at the end of the tunnel is that the department can add 10 unarmed community service officers in fiscal year 2022.

