BRTA Reveals Offer Made To Workers As Strike Continues

Striking workers remain at odds with the Berkshire Regional Transit Authority.

In a press release, the BRTA – bemoaning a “disappointing situation” – said that it offered paratransit union members a 16 percent wage increase for fulltime operators and an almost 20 percent increase for part-time operators.

The BRTA says supervisors and other employees have stepped in to fill vacant driver’s seats, adding the strike is “very unfair to the riders throughout Berkshire County who depend on the bus every day.”

Victor Santiago, the business agent of the Teamsters 404, says 15 paratransit and fixed route drivers are on strike and 38 others won’t cross picket lines.

Links to alternate timetables and routes are here.