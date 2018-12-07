BRTA Reveals Offer Made To Workers As Strike Continues

By 1 hour ago
  • This is a picture of a Berkshire Regional Transit Authority bus
    wikipedia commons

Striking workers remain at odds with the Berkshire Regional Transit Authority.

In a press release, the BRTA – bemoaning a “disappointing situation” – said that it offered paratransit union members a 16 percent wage increase for fulltime operators and an almost 20 percent increase for part-time operators.

The BRTA says supervisors and other employees have stepped in to fill vacant driver’s seats, adding the strike is “very unfair to the riders throughout Berkshire County who depend on the bus every day.”

Victor Santiago, the business agent of the Teamsters 404, says 15 paratransit and fixed route drivers are on strike and 38 others won’t cross picket lines.

Links to alternate timetables and routes are here.

Tags: 
brta
Berkshire Regional Transit Authority

Related Content

BRTA Workers On Strike, Demand Higher Wages

By Dec 5, 2018
This is a picture of a Berkshire Regional Transit Authority bus
wikipedia commons

Employees at the Berkshire Regional Transit Authority have been on strike since rejecting a contract Sunday, complicating plans for travelers in the county.

BRTA Avoids Strike As Union Votes On Tentative Agreement

By Josh Landes Feb 22, 2018
This is a picture of a Berkshire Regional Transit Authority bus
wikipedia commons

The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority has avoided a strike, as union representatives and their employers struck a tentative contract agreement Wednesday. 

Berkshire Community College And Transit Authority Highlight Bus Use

By Sep 12, 2016
One of three Berkshire Regional Transit Authority hybrid buses run on either diesel and electric or gasoline and electric.
Jim Levulis / WAMC

As part of a countywide clean air challenge, Berkshire Community College and the regional transit authority are highlighting bus use between the school and downtown Pittsfield.

Berkshire Non-Profit Dismantles Transportation Dept., Expansion Plans Hampered

By Jul 20, 2015
Facebook: Berkshire Community Action Council, Inc.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated Berkshire Community Action Council incurred a loss of $20,000. It was BerkshireRides that incurred a $20,000 loss. Also, the Massachusetts legislature included $400,000 in its 2016 fiscal budget for BerkshireRides, not BCAC.

A Berkshire County nonprofit has dismantled its transportation department after losing a contract it has held for years from the area’s regional transit authority.