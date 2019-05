An aide in the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi of New York’s 22nd district has been fired after State Police say the 57-year-old patronized a 17-year-old prostitute. State Police say John Stemen of Utica admitted he met the teenager over the internet and paid $200 for sex. Stemen is due in Utica City Court May 20th. A spokesperson for Congressman Brindisi, a first-term Democrat, says Stemen was terminated as soon as the office learned of the charges.