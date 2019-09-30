Branch Says Children, Community Inspire Run For North Adams Mayor

Community activist Rachel Branch is the sole challenger to North Adams, Massachusetts Mayor Tom Bernard, who is seeking a second term in November. Branch’s family has a long political history in the city. She says her step great-great grandfather was its first mayor, her great uncle held the seat in the 1920s, and her father was city council president. Branch sat down with WAMC to talk about why she’s running, what issues are close to her heart, and her personal history in northern Berkshire County’s largest community.