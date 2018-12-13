Boston Joins Growing List Of Places Where Plastic Shopping Bags Are Banned

A ban on single-use plastic shopping bags takes effect Friday in Boston.

The state’s largest city joins more than 80 other municipalities in Massachusetts that have banned the plastic bags that environmentalists say clog landfills and contribute to litter.

Still more cities and towns are studying the issue.

A plastic bag reduction ordinance has been proposed in Springfield by City Councilor Jesse Lederman.

"What it would essentially do is end the distribution of most single-use plastic bags at the point-of-sale in Springfield," said Lederman.

Earlier this year, a proposed statewide plastic bag ban was dropped from a compromise environmental bond bill in the state legislature.

The Boston City Council passed the ordinance in December 2017 and gave retailers and shoppers a year to get ready.

Enforcement of the law at retailers of 10,000 square feet or less won't begin for another six months.