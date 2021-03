Sharon Wienberg and Thomas Chulak from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, New York join us with this week's Book Picks.

List:

Nicky & Vera by Peter Sis

Kate's Light by Elizabeth Spires, illustrated by Emily Arnold McCully

Happily Ever Afters by Elise Bryant

The Sum of Us by Heather McGhee

The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future by Elizabeth Kolbert