Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Bob Goepfert Reviews "Tell Me I'm Not Crazy" At Williamstown Theatre Festival

  • Williamstown Theatre Festival

When a new play’s biggest problem is that it offers too much to think about, you know it has a promising future.

Actually, “Tell Me I’m Not Crazy,” which is being given its world premiere at the smaller Nikos Theatre of the Williamstown Theatre Festival, is a good night of theater right now.   And with some judicious editing it’s going to get even better. 

The play, which continues through August 3, is laugh-out-loud funny as it addresses every modern concern - with the possible exception of gender identity.

But, actually, the play spends a lot of time on the changing roles of straight male and females in today’s society.

The four-character play features a couple in their 60’s dealing with a world that is changing so fast it becomes threatening.  

Indeed, some of the threats are very real. There has been a home invasion of a neighbor that was so dangerous Sol bought a gun for protection.   

This starts off a chain of reactions from his wife, son and daughter-in-law. They see this as an overreaction and they argue that a man who staples his thumb to a wall is not fit to own a firearm.

His son Nate and his wife, Alisa, are the model of a modern couple. He is a house-husband who stays at home to care for their two young children.   She is an ambitious and talented woman who, in order to advance her career, must make choices that force her to neglect her family.

In between the laughs, playwright Sharyn Rothstein, tosses in issues of latent racism, vigilantism, forced retirement, suggestions of male insecurities manifesting itself by an absence of sexual desire and the general ills of living in a dog-eat-dog capitalist society.  

There are in-law problems and the young parents are dealing with one child probably being autistic.  All of these problems are accentuated by the failed dreams of every character.

There is also a problem with a huge stack of unfolded laundry that won’t go away. But that’s a director’s poor choice, not a playwriting issue.

Clearly the play tries to cover a lot of territory in two hours and 10 minutes without an intermission.   Fortunately, though the play has issue-overload problems, the work never becomes preachy or heavy-handed.  A lot of this has to do with a terrific cast that creates honest, sincere characters.  

Mark Blum as the older father Sol, and Jane Kaczmarek as his wife Diana, are an argumentative couple, but they rarely rant and never lose control of their characters.  They are also wonderfully comic. 

Mark Feuerstein captures the passive nature of Nate, without ever making the young father -who gave up on his dreams - seem like a loser.  Nicole Villamil is a conflicted Alisa who realizes her success comes at a cost.

“Tell Me I’m Not Crazy” involves people who exist in a world that is changing quickly and dramatically.  It is sometimes threatening and often dangerous.   It’s an environment that fosters uncertainty of the present and fear for the future.  

Why wouldn’t people seem crazy?  

They often do. But playwright Rothstein is an optimist who sees insanity as a temporary situation. She believes love conquers fear and communication can neutralize odd behavior. That brings a needed sweetness to the proceedings.

“Tell Me I’m Not Crazy” is a crowded work.  It’s also a funny play with a positive point of view.

It continues at the Nikos Theatre of the Williamstown Theatre Festival through August 3. For tickets and schedule information call 413-458-3253 or go to wtfestival.org

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.

Tags: 
Bob Goepfert

Related Content

Bob Goepfert Reviews "Time Flies And Other Comedies" At Barrington Stage

By Bob Goepfert Jul 25, 2019

David Ives is probably the smartest contemporary playwright working in theater.  For certain, it’s true about his short plays, which run about 10-minutes each.  For those he is a master.

Bob Goepfert Reviews "The Full Monty" At Capital Rep

By Bob Goepfert Jul 17, 2019
Douglas C. Liebig

ALBANY - If you are looking for a feel-good summer entertainment look no further than “The Full Monty” playing at Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany.  

Bob Goepfert: Clever Staging, Talented Cast Can't Save "Percival"

By Bob Goepfert Jul 11, 2019
Left to Right: John Anthime Miller, Kyle Sherman and Tess Primack Tess as Percival’s mom sings “I See the Light”
McLaughlin Photography

The publicity for “The Enlightenment of Percival Von Schmootz,” a new musical playing at Adirondack Theatre Festival in Glens Fall describes it as Monty Python Meets the Dark Ages.Perhaps a better analogy would be Monty Python Meets Voltaire.

Bob Goepfert Takes A Look At Opera Saratoga's New Season

By Bob Goepfert Jul 9, 2019
KEELY FUTTERER and ALEX SOARE as Marie and Sulpice _6GG0331
Gary David Gold / Opera Saratoga

The first two productions of Opera Saratoga offer you a choice - you can laugh or you can cry. Whichever you choose, you can be sure that you will experience beautiful singing. This season has some of the best voices I’ve heard at the Little Theatre on the grounds of SPAC or anywhere else in many seasons.

Bob Goepfert Takes A Look WTF Offerings

By Bob Goepfert Jul 5, 2019

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. The Williamstown Theatre Festival has opened its 2019 season with a classic drama on the main stage and a world premiere on the smaller Nikos Stage. Uniting the two plays is the theme of racism. At this time in our history when it’s clear that racism is not a thing of the past, it’s very rewarding to experience theater that touches your heart and conscience.