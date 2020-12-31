The Best of Our Knowledge #1580 "One More From 2020 - Keeping Dracula In The Family"

The Best of Our Knowledge #1580

You really do get to meet a lot of cool people when you put together a radio show every week. Earlier this year met an author and the keeper of his family’s business and that business is Dracula.

Dacre Stoker is the great grandnephew of Bram Stoker, the author of the original 1897 novel Dracula. Since then there have been hundreds of interpretations on the character in print, as well as the stage and screen. A few years ago, Dacre wanted to add his own take on the story and write a sequel to the original novel that bore the Stoker name. That book, Dracula the Undead was written with co-author Ian Holt and released in 2009. In 2018 he collaborated with J. D. Barker on a prequel to the original called Dracul. Dacre Stoker was raised in Montreal and taught at Appleby College in Ontario before moving to the U.S. He is a former member of the Canadian men's pentathlon team and coached the team at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, South Korea. We talk about how he went from that to becoming the keeper Stoker estate.