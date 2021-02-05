 Berkshire NAACP Raises Over $60k For Black High School Students | WAMC

Berkshire NAACP Raises Over $60k For Black High School Students

By 1 hour ago
  • A black man holding a mic with a face mask and an NAACP sign stands in a sun-dappled grassy park surrounded by people
    Berkshire NAACP Chapter President Dennis Powell holding an NAACP sign at a 2020 Black Lives Matter rally in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
    Josh Landes / WAMC

The Berkshire County chapter of the NAACP says it raised over $60,000 at its annual fundraiser. 

President Dennis Powell says the chapter held its Freedom Fund Awards Celebration virtually January 23rd.

“It’s the branch’s major fundraising event to assist Black high school graduates throughout Berkshire County in taking the next step to further their education,” he explained.

The chapter’s membership and ranks swelled after 2020’s Black Lives Matter demonstrations across the county. The $60,000 in awards for Black college students is four times last year’s amount.

Tags: 
Berkshire County NAACP

Related Content

Berkshire NAACP Freedom Fund Awards To Be Held Saturday

By Jan 21, 2021
A sign for the Freedom Fund Awards, with a photo of keynote speaker 2020 National Book Award finalist Deesha Philyaw
Berkshire County NAACP / https://www.facebook.com/NAACPBerkshires

The Berkshire County branch of the NAACP holds its annual Freedom Fund Awards fundraiser Saturday.

Powell Wins Fourth Term As Berkshire NAACP President

By Nov 5, 2020
A black man holding a mic with a face mask and an NAACP sign stands in a sun-dappled grassy park surrounded by people
Josh Landes / WAMC

Dennis Powell was re-elected to a fourth two-year term as president of the Berkshire County Branch of the NAACP in Wednesday’s virtual election. 

Berkshire NAACP Members Dispute Presidential Candidate’s Sexism Claims

By Nov 4, 2020
NAACP logo
Facebook: NAACP-Berkshire County Branch

After a candidate for president of the Berkshire County chapter of the NAACP levelled accusations of sexism at the incumbent, some women in the branch are pushing back. 

Berkshire NAACP Branch To Hold Justice For Jacob Blake Rally Sunday

By Aug 28, 2020
A black man with a face mask on, a hat, and an NAACP sign kneels in a sun-dappled grassy park surrounded by other masked people
Josh Landes / WAMC

The Berkshire County Branch of the NAACP is holding a Black Lives Matter protest in Pittsfield, Massachusetts this weekend following the police shooting of African-American man Jacob Blake in Wisconsin earlier this month. 