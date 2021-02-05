Berkshire NAACP Raises Over $60k For Black High School Students

The Berkshire County chapter of the NAACP says it raised over $60,000 at its annual fundraiser.

President Dennis Powell says the chapter held its Freedom Fund Awards Celebration virtually January 23rd.

“It’s the branch’s major fundraising event to assist Black high school graduates throughout Berkshire County in taking the next step to further their education,” he explained.

The chapter’s membership and ranks swelled after 2020’s Black Lives Matter demonstrations across the county. The $60,000 in awards for Black college students is four times last year’s amount.