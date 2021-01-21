 Berkshire NAACP Freedom Fund Awards To Be Held Saturday | WAMC

Berkshire NAACP Freedom Fund Awards To Be Held Saturday

  • A sign for the Freedom Fund Awards, with a photo of keynote speaker 2020 National Book Award finalist Deesha Philyaw
    Berkshire County NAACP / https://www.facebook.com/NAACPBerkshires

The Berkshire County branch of the NAACP holds its annual Freedom Fund Awards fundraiser Saturday.

President Dennis Powell says the funds go toward giving Black Berkshire County high school students a boost for their future.

“Last year I think we gave 15 students a thousand dollar stipend who were going away to college,” he told WAMC.

Awards will be distributed to community members who mirror the work of important Black historical figures like Berkshire native and NAACP co-founder W.E.B. Du Bois. The virtual event begins at 7 p.m. Saturday.

