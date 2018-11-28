Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Berkshire Museum Says Sales Are Over, Turns To Repairs And Director Search

By 1 hour ago
  • Facebook: Berkshire Museum

Declaring an end to its controversial art sale, the Berkshire Museum says it’s moving forward.

The museum issued a press release Tuesday stating that its Board of Trustees had voted Monday to ensure that there would be no further sales from its roughly 40,000-piece collection.

“This announcement is about the fact that we have raised a substantial amount of money – $53.25 million – securing the future of the Berkshire Museum," said Ethan Klepetar, Vice President of the museum’s Board Of Trustees. The museum sold 22 pieces through Sotheby’s auction house during months of protest from opponents. It was given a $55 million cap on the sales by the Massachusetts attorney general in a deal announced in February 2018. Citing the unpredictability of the art market, Klepetar said the museum approached the sales conservatively.

“And I think that approach turned out to be the responsible approach," said Klepetar, "and we’ve done that, and this museum’s going to be around serving real life people for a very, very long time – and we’re very proud of that.”

“We’re now going to implement the things that we really need to do for the museum’s building as well as for our new interpretive plan which everyone’s very excited about," said Board of Trustees President Elizabeth “Buzz” McGraw. She says the museum plans to improve its century-old building in downtown Pittsfield.

“We want to waterproof our basement which has moisture issues," she told WAMC. "We need to upgrade our sewage line, which is not a very glamorous thing but necessary for the functioning of the museum, and we also need to fix our loading dock so it can actually go to the second floor.”

McGraw says the board has also made strides on another key issue – one Attorney General Maura Healey framed as the foremost priority for the museum in an October conversation with WAMC.

“We are in the midst of our new executive director search, which the board is dedicating a lot of time to because this is extremely important,” she said.

McGraw confirmed that the job listing has been officially posted.

“We are looking for someone who can now begin to implement what we want with making our facility a 21st century museum," said McGraw, "where we are relevant, that we can continue to educate our community in a more streamlined and productive way.”

The “interpretative” model the museum is touting includes plans to utilize its remaining collection in a new way.

“Our mission is three tiered: art, science, and natural history," said the board of trustees president. "So we want to bring our collection alive by telling a story by using all three objects together.”

The museum says construction on its first round of building projects will begin in spring 2019. No structural changes are planned for the museum’s central Crane Room – a deviation from the original July 2017 plan.

Tags: 
berkshire museum

Related Content

Berkshire Museum Official Offers Update On New Hiring, Path Forward From Controversy

By Nov 9, 2018
Facebook: Berkshire Museum

It’s been a long year for the Berkshire Museum as it continues to handle the fallout of its controversial art sale. Intended to raise funds for an endowment and a restructuring of the institution toward interactive, experience-based exhibitions, the sale led to international protest and lawsuits. This week, WAMC checked in with Craig Langlois, the museum’s Chief Experience Officer. A 10-year employee of the Pittsfield institution, he oversees exhibitions, collections, programming, and education for the Berkshire Museum.

MA Attorney General Healey Endorses Harrington, Discusses Berkshire Museum In Pittsfield

By Oct 2, 2018
Josh Landes / WAMC

With the fall election campaign heating up, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey was in the Berkshires Monday.

As Sales Continue, Berkshire Museum Eyes Future

By Sep 12, 2018
Facebook: Berkshire Museum

Two more artworks from the Berkshire Museum’s collection went up for auction Wednesday. WAMC’s Josh Landes has more.

Berkshire Museum Nears One-Year Anniversary Of Controversial Art Sale Plan

By Jul 11, 2018
Facebook: Berkshire Museum

This Friday marks one year since the Berkshire Museum announced its controversial art sale plan. 