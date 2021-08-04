 Berkshire Healthcare Says Baker’s Vaccination Mandate Doesn’t Go Far Enough | WAMC

Berkshire Healthcare Says Baker’s Vaccination Mandate Doesn’t Go Far Enough

By 38 minutes ago
A Berkshire County healthcare provider says Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s new COVID-19 vaccination mandate for nursing home workers doesn’t go far enough.

Berkshire Healthcare is battling a COVID-19 outbreak at the North Adams Commons nursing home that has spread to 41 residents and seven staff members. Spokesperson Lisa Gaudet says that while the company is working to carry out the mandate announced Wednesday, the governor’s order isn’t comprehensive enough.

“It really needs to include homecare, hospice, hospitals – anybody that’s caring for a patient," said Gaudet. "This mandate really should touch all of those employees.”

Berkshire Healthcare is also reporting two COVID-19 cases at its Kimball Farms nursing home facility in Lenox.

