 Berkshire DA Adopts Formal Brady Disclosure Policy For Office | WAMC
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Berkshire DA Adopts Formal Brady Disclosure Policy For Office

By 1 hour ago
  • The door of the Berkshire District Attorney's office.
    Josh Landes / WAMC

This week, Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington announced that she is instating a formal Brady disclosure policy for her office. The new guidelines will establish how prosecutors turn over exculpatory evidence favorable to the accused over to the defense. It also creates a team to review the process, as well as requesting that county law enforcement provide findings of bias and racial profiling, and more. Harrington tells WAMC that the new policy is meant to increase her office’s transparency and strengthen community faith in the criminal justice system.

Tags: 
Berkshire District Attorney

Related Content

Pittsfield City Councilor Helen Moon Leaves DA’s Office

By Jul 28, 2020
A headshot of a woman with black hair in front of a grey backdrop
City of Pittsfield, Massachusetts

Pittsfield, Massachusetts City Councilor Helen Moon is no longer an employee in the Berkshire County District Attorney’s office.

Berkshire DA Criticizes Mass. House Police Reform Bill Clause

By Jul 24, 2020
Andrea Harrington stands at a podium in a law library flanked by law enforcement officials (file photo)
Josh Landes / WAMC

Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington opposes a clause in the police reform bill before the Massachusetts House.

Berkshire DA Discusses SJC Pre-Trial Holds Decision

By Jul 1, 2020
Two white women sit at a wooden table in a book-lined room.
Josh Landes / WAMC

In June, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court agreed with Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington that judges can extend pre-trial holdings on defendants who are deemed to pose a risk to their communities. The issue clarifies one of the complications of the COVID-19 pandemic, with all jury trials suspended until at least September. WAMC spoke to Harrington about why she advocated for the expanded ability for pre-trial holdings.