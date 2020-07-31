Berkshire DA Adopts Formal Brady Disclosure Policy For Office

This week, Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington announced that she is instating a formal Brady disclosure policy for her office. The new guidelines will establish how prosecutors turn over exculpatory evidence favorable to the accused over to the defense. It also creates a team to review the process, as well as requesting that county law enforcement provide findings of bias and racial profiling, and more. Harrington tells WAMC that the new policy is meant to increase her office’s transparency and strengthen community faith in the criminal justice system.