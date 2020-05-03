Bennington Select Board To Take Questions On Police Race Relations Report

Officials in Bennington, Vermont will take questions from the public on a report that examined community-police relations following racially-based complaints.

The Bennington Select Board will come together Monday at 6 p.m. in a virtual meeting with a team from the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

A report issued by the IACP on April 21st made 25 recommendations to the department, saying, “Over time, Bennington’s police practices have sown deep mistrust between parts of the community and the department, undermining the agency’s law enforcement legitimacy.”

In September 2018 former Democratic State Representative Kiah Morris, who is black, resigned saying racially-based threats made against her and a family were a factor in her decision.