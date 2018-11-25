Audit Finds Problems With Use Of NY Opioid Monitoring System

New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli
A new audit from Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has found problems in how addiction treatment programs use New York's opioid prescription monitoring system.

The review finds instances where administrators failed to check the system to see if patients receiving treatment for addiction were getting opioids from another doctor.

Failing to check the system can set back addiction treatment and put patients in danger, especially if they're already receiving opioids as part of their treatment.

The I-Stop monitoring system was created to prevent people from seeking multiple prescriptions from multiple doctors.

The audit recommends better coordination by treatment professionals.

DiNapoli's office says the audit is one of several he has planned that look at the effectiveness of drug treatment programs.

