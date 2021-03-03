Astronomy With Dr. Valerie Rapson 3/3/21

Today we talk astronomy with Doctor Valerie Rapson, Assistant Professor of Physics and Astronomy at SUNY Oneonta. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts!

Doctor Valerie Rapson earned her Ph.D. in Astrophysical Sciences and Technology from RIT. Her research focused on the structure and composition of planet-forming disks around nearby young stars. Dr. Rapson spent 5 years developing and teaching astronomy education programs for the Dudley Observatory, and is now an Assistant Professor in the Physics and Astronomy department at SUNY Oneonta.