Astronomy With Dr. Valerie Rapson 2/3/21

  • Milky Way from Ionia, NY
    Milky Way from Ionia, NY
    Nick Lamendola

Today we talk astronomy with Dr. Valerie Rapson, Assistant Professor of Physics and Astronomy at SUNY Oneonta. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. 

Doctor Valerie Rapson earned her Ph.D. in Astrophysical Sciences and Technology from RIT. Her research focused on the structure and composition of planet-forming disks around nearby young stars. Dr. Rapson spent 5 years developing and teaching astronomy education programs for the Dudley Observatory, and is now an Assistant Professor in the Physics and Astronomy department at SUNY Oneonta.

