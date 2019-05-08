Area Schools Closing Early Due To Lansingburgh Fire

Three schools in the Lansingburgh Central School District are closing early today due to a fire in the area.

Rensselaer Park Elementary, Knickerbacker Middle School and Lansingburgh High School will be dismissing students early because of smoke from a nearby structure fire and the loss of power at all three schools. Turnpike Elementary will remain open and dismiss students at the normal time. Parents are asked not to come to the schools to pick up students. The district says all students are safe and there is no cause for alarm. The fire is centered at the Alpha Lanes bowling alley at 326 5th Avenue, and some nearby homes have been evacuated.