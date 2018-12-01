Area Leaders React To Death Of Former President George H.W. Bush

Politicians across the WAMC listening area Saturday morning offered statements after the death of George H.W. Bush.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-NY:

"President George HW Bush will be greatly missed in many ways. He was a fine man and even when he opposed your views, you knew he was doing what he thought was best for America. His yearning for a kinder and gentler nation seems more needed now than when he first called for it."

Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal, Democrat of the First District:

“George Herbert Walker Bush led a long and distinguished life serving the country he loved with great distinction. He was a soldier, diplomat and statesman who was the product of the “Greatest Generation.” During his tenure as the 41st President of the United States, he presided over some of the most consequential events in recent history including the collapse of the Soviet Union, the fall of the Berlin Wall and Operation Desert Storm. President Bush was a humble man who genuinely tried to make America a more kinder and gentler nation. I had the pleasure of meeting him on a number of occasions and found him to be an individual of uncommon dignity, civility and grace. On this solemn occasion, my thoughts are with the entire Bush family. A grateful nation mourns the passing of this remarkable man at age 94.”

New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, Republican of the 21st District:

“I join the nation in honoring the life and legacy of President George. H.W. Bush, a true son of America who lived an extraordinary life of service, grace, strength, and character. He embodied what it means when we say the ‘Greatest Generation.’

“President Bush will be remembered by the world for his enduring strength that brought an end to the Cold War, his extraordinary commitment to serving others through his thousand points of light, and his beautifully written letters. He was truly a great man who lived a giant life.

“I am so blessed to have met President Bush many times while serving his son President George W. Bush in the White House. I am praying for the entire Bush family at this difficult time. I know his beloved angels Barbara and Robin are welcoming this hero in Heaven. May He Rest In Peace.”

New York State Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan:

"I join my fellow New Yorkers and all Americans in mourning the passing of President George Herbert Walker Bush.

President Bush lived a full and accomplished life and gave more than four decades to public service for his country. A World War II veteran, he served in Congress, led the CIA, and was Vice President and President for a total of 12 years.

President Bush put together an historic coalition that beat back Saddam Hussein and liberated Kuwait during the First Gulf War. His leadership during this time of crisis was extraordinary.

President Bush and his beloved wife Barbara had 6 children, including President George W. Bush and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, and a daughter they lost to leukemia at the age of 3.

President Bush was a gentlemen through and through who developed a strong friendship later in life with President Clinton, the man who was responsible for his defeat in 1992. May their relationship be a lesson to us all of the power of grace, forgiveness, and what really matters in life.

We thank President Bush for his service and his leadership. He was a national treasure whose wit and wisdom will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bush family this morning and always."

New York State Assemblymember and Senator-Elect James Skoufis:

President George H.W. Bush was a great representative of the greatest generation. His decency was always apparent as was his unquestionable commitment to public service, qualities that are sorely missing in today’s Washington.

‪May President Bush rest in peace and may God bless his family. ‬