Any Questions #458: Delayed Opening Day

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel celebrate a delayed baseball opening day.

Last week's challenge

Start with the words TWO PHRASES. Change one letter to a P and you can rearrange the result to spell a six-letter word for a person you see in a church and a four-letter word for things you see in a church. What are the words?

Answer: If you change the H to a P, you can spell PASTOR and PEWS.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: OPENING DAY

On-air questions: Baseball fans, rejoice! A 60-game season is set to begin next week after COVID-19 delayed the start of the season. There will be no fans, an expanded playoff field, and a designated hitter in both leagues. In honor of this delayed opening day, all of today’s correct answers will include the word “day,” but not as the first word.



1. She was mainly raised in Arizona, graduated from Stanford Law School in 1952, and received the Presidential Medal Of Freedom in 2009, three years after retiring. Who is she?

2. Nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture, what 1975 film directed by Sidney Lumet includes exterior shots at a Brooklyn bank?

3. Reynolds Woodcock, Daniel Plainview, William Cutting, Hawkeye, and Abraham Lincoln are all characters portrayed by which now retired actor?

4. Also known as le 14 juillet, what national holiday this week dates to 1789, about three and a half years before the beheading of King Louis XVI?

5. Adapted from a 1993 film, what Broadway musical that debuted in 2016 includes songs like “There Will Be Sun,” “Philandering,” “If I Had My Time Again” and “Punxsutawney Rock” ?

Extra credit

1. Speaking of early 1990s movies: What Merchant-Ivory film nominated for the Best Picture Oscar stars Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson and was adapted from a Kazuo Ishiguro novel of the same name?

2. The narrator of which Beatles song off “Sgt. Pepper’s” recounts recalls reading the news, seeing a film, and dragging a comb?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase EMPTY BLEACHERS. Rearrange the letters and you can spell a famous play from the 1600s and a famous last name from the world of entertainment in the 1900s. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Sandra Day O’Connor (the first female Supreme Court justice, O’Connor retired from public life in 2018 after revealing her Alzheimer’s diagnosis)

2. “Dog Day Afternoon” (“Dog Day Afternoon” is one of six feature films John Cazale appeared in; all six were nominated for Best Picture)

3. Daniel Day-Lewis (Although he is only 63, the three-time Best Actor Oscar winner hasn’t acted since 2017’s “Phantom Thread,” and told Variety “All my life, I’ve mouthed off about how I should stop acting, and I don’t know why it was different this time, but the impulse to quit took root in me, and that became a compulsion. It was something I had to do.”

4. Bastille Day (a military ceremony replaced the traditional parade down the Champs-Elysees this year due to the coronavirus pandemic)

5. “Groundhog Day” (With music by Tim Minchin, the show also includes the songs “Day One,” “Day Two,” “Day Three” and “One Day.”)

Extra credit

1. “The Remains of the Day”

2. “A Day in the Life”