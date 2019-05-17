Any Questions #403: Brown

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel are back in brown.

Last week's challengeStart with the name L. FRANK BAUM. Change one letter to an N and you can spell a three-letter word for a person you see at a baseball game and two words (three letters and four letters) for actions you might see at a baseball game. What are the words?Answer: If you change the M to an N, you can spell FAN, RUN, and BALK. THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: BROWNOn-air questions: On May 17, 1954, the United States Supreme Court handed down its decision in Brown v. Board of Education. The Court decided that segregation in public schools was unconstitutional, even if those segregated schools were otherwise equal. Their determination that separate facilities were inherently unequal – and therefore violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment – is one of a series of decisions that have essentially, if not officially, overruled Plessy v. Ferguson, an earlier case that first established the "separate but equal" doctrine. To commemorate the decision in Brown v. Board of Education, each correct answer this week will contain the word "brown." 1. What name comes next sequentially in this list: Margaret Thatcher, John Major, Tony Blair?2. In 1965, television producer Lee Mendelsohn helped pitch a show to Coca-Cola – the company looking to advertise during the show – that would contain, as he explained to them, "winter scenes, a school play, a scene to be read from the Bible, and a soundtrack combining jazz and traditional music." This special, which aired later that year, was titled what?3. By what name do we most commonly know a boy detective, whose real first name is Leroy and who charges 25 cents per day, plus expenses to solve cases, who appears in a series of 29 novels by Donald J. Sobol, published between 1963 and 2012?4. What two words fill in the blank in this statement made in August of 1969: "To get back to the warning that I’ve received, you might take it with however many grains of salt you wish, that the _____ that is circulating around us is not specifically too good. It's suggested that you do stay away from that. Of course it’s your own trip, so be my guest."5. In a famous pangram that first appeared in a Boston newspaper in 1885 as part of an article about good sentences for students to use to practice writing, what animal jumps over the lazy dog? Extra credit1. Named after the nickname of the company that sponsored him, what thoroughbred won the 2008 Kentucky Derby and the 2008 Preakness Stakes but fell short of the Triple Crown when he failed to finish the Belmont Stakes?2. What group won Best New Vocal Duo or Group at the 2009 Academy of Country Music Awards, Best New Artist at the 2010 Grammy Awards, and New Artist of the Year at the 2010 Country Music Association Awards? This week's challengeStart with the phrase BROWN RICE. Change one letter to an O and you can spell the names of two things (four letters and five letters) that a king or a queen might wear. What are the words? ANSWERSOn-air questions1. Gordon Brown2. A Charlie Brown Christmas3. Encyclopedia Brown4. Brown acid5. The quick brown fox Extra credit1. Big Brown2. Zac Brown Band