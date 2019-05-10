Any Questions #402: "First Initial, Middle Name"

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel are back for a show about P. Eople.

Last week's challengeStart with the name of 1996 Kentucky Derby winner Grindstone. Rearrange the letters and you can spell a five-letter place where food is served and a five-letter utensil you might find there. What are the words?Answer: DINER and TONGS. THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: PEOPLE KNOWN BY A FIRST INITIAL AND A MIDDLE NAMEOn-air questions: On May 10, 1924, J. Edgar Hoover was appointed the first director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, then known simply as the Bureau of Investigation. During his 37-year tenure as director, Hoover developed some important modernizations to police technology, including centralized fingerprint databases and forensic laboratories. He was also, however, discovered to have overstepped his jurisdiction on numerous occasions. This controversial legacy has led to campaigns to rename the FBI's headquarters in Washington, D.C., which is currently named for Hoover. To mark Hoover's appointment as FBI director, this week our questions are about other people known by a first initial and a middle name. 1. Architect, designer, and author R. Buckminster Fuller is widely known as the inventor of the geodesic dome, a hemispherical structure built from equilateral triangles. One of the most famous geodesic domes is Spaceship Earth, an attraction which takes its name from a term popularized by Fuller and located in what area of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida? 2. Actor and comedian H. Jon Benjamin provides the voices for the title characters of the animated series Bob's Burgers and Archer. Both of these characters have appeared in other animated series, including a 2014 episode in which Bob appears on a plane with Homer Simpson and Peter Griffin. That episode is a crossover between The Simpsons and what other animated series? 3. The 1993 novel The Road to Wellville by T. Coraghessan Boyle is set in Battle Creek, Michigan in the early 1900s. The novel takes its title from a booklet written by Charles Post who, after spending time at a psychiatric hospital, was inspired to start his own line of breakfast cereals in competition with what brand, owned by the director of the hospital at which Post was a patient?4. While she is perhaps most famous for her seventeen-year run as Lieutenant Anita van Buren on the series Law & Order, actress S. Epatha Merkerson made her small-screen debut in 1986 as Reba the Mail Woman on what children's series, which also guest starred Laurence Fishburne as Cowboy Curtis and Phil Hartman as Captain Carl?5. J. Jonah Jameson, the editor and then owner of the newspaper The Daily Bugle, has been portrayed on screen since 2002 by actor J.K. Simmons. Jameson first appeared in March of 1963 in the first issue of a comic book featuring what character? Extra credit1. What Oscar-winning actor added the initial to the front of his name in honor of his father Fahrid saying his given name "is just another name, so I thought I'd frame it"?2. Who won the first of his two Golden Raspberry awards for Worst Director in 2006, seven years after being nominated for the Academy Award for Best Director? This week's challengeStart with the name L. FRANK BAUM. Change one letter to an N and you can spell a three-letter word for a person you see at a baseball game and two words (three letters and four letters) for actions you might see at a baseball game. What are the words? ANSWERSOn-air questions1. Epcot2. Family Guy3. Kellogg's4. Pee-Wee's Playhouse5. Spider-Man Extra credit1. F. Murray Abraham2. M. Night Shyamalan