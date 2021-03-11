 AG James' Profile Rising As Cuomo Faces Peril | WAMC
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

AG James' Profile Rising As Cuomo Faces Peril

By 35 minutes ago
  • New York Attorney General Tish James
    New York Attorney General Tish James
    https://twitter.com/newyorkstateag

With New York state government in turmoil, Democratic Attorney General Tish James is emerging as a figure who might play an outsize role in state politics over the coming weeks and months.

Once a close ally of embattled Governor Andrew Cuomo, James is now overseeing an independent investigation of sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo. It comes after the first-term attorney general released an explosive report in late January that raised questions about the administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and nursing home data.

Politico reporter Anna Gronewold has been taking a close look at James’ career, her growing profile in Albany, and what it might mean if Governor Cuomo is driven from office. She spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus.

Tags: 
Attorney General Tish James
Politico

Related Content

Harsh Criticism After Scathing Report From AG James On Nursing Home Deaths

By Karen DeWitt Jan 28, 2021
New York Attorney General Tish James
https://twitter.com/newyorkstateag

A report by New York’s Attorney General finds that Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration may have undercounted by as much as 50 percent the number of the state’s nursing home residents who died at the height of  the COVID-19 pandemic in New York last spring. The news has led the Republican leader of the State Senate to call for the resignation of the state health commissioner. 