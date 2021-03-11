AG James' Profile Rising As Cuomo Faces Peril

With New York state government in turmoil, Democratic Attorney General Tish James is emerging as a figure who might play an outsize role in state politics over the coming weeks and months.

Once a close ally of embattled Governor Andrew Cuomo, James is now overseeing an independent investigation of sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo. It comes after the first-term attorney general released an explosive report in late January that raised questions about the administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and nursing home data.

Politico reporter Anna Gronewold has been taking a close look at James’ career, her growing profile in Albany, and what it might mean if Governor Cuomo is driven from office. She spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus.