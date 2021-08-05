51% #1672: From Comedy To Advocacy

This week on 51% we highlight some favorites from our archives. Two comedians share their story; one is a disability advocate, the other a mental health advocate.

She was the only female comedian who stuttered in the stand-up comedy world when she began more than ten years ago. Nina G says that’s likely attributable to a society that is not inclusive or accessible to those who experience this disability. She details her struggles and triumphs in her memoir, “Stutterer Interrupted: The Comedian Who Almost Didn’t Happen.” Nina G says she wanted to be a comedian from an early age. She spoke with 51%’s Allison Dunne in September 2019 about how it all started.

“Stutterer Interrupted: The Comedian Who Almost Didn’t Happen" is published by She Writes Press. You can hear the full interview on episode #1576.

In the fall of 2019 I spoke with Jessica Holmes about her book “Depression The Comedy: A Tale of Perseverance.” Holmes is a comedian and writer. She has opened for comedians like Jerry Seinfeld and Ellen DeGeneres. After battling post-partum depression and "regular, run-of-the-mill, garden-variety depression,” Holmes began openly sharing her mental health story using humor. She says her work as a mental health advocate pushed her to intertwine comedy with a palatable conversation about depression.

"Depression The Comedy: A Tale Of Perseverance" is published by Page Two. You can hear the full interview on episode #1577.

Thanks for joining us for this week’s 51%. I’m your guest host Elizabeth Hill. Thanks to Ian Pickus and Tina Renick for production assistance. Our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock.

Our theme music is “Lolita” by Albany-based artist Girl Blue. 51% is a national production of Northeast Public Radio. If you’d like to hear this episode again or share it with your friends, sign up for our podcast or visit wamc.org. And don’t forget to follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @51PercentRadio.