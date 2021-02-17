 51% #1647: Girlhood, Globally | WAMC
Related Program: 
51%

51% #1647: Girlhood, Globally

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • "Girlhood: Teens Around the World in Their Own Voices" book jacket
    Courtesy of Workman

On this week’s 51%, hear from the author of a book highlighting stories of ordinary girls around the world, and then an animated film features a girl superhero to help children relate to COVID times.

Masuma Ahuja spent the last three years reporting on gender around the world, and the stories she uncovered about girls’ lives were almost always about sexualization, victimization or despair. She wondered what accounts of girlhood would be like if girls wrote them themselves, so she started reaching out to global development and community organizations who could connect her with local girls, as well as finding girls through sports clubs, writing workshops and a network of friends and journalists.

Ahuja wanted every girl involved in this project, with just a camera and some basic instructions, to decide how she would share her life and how she would be represented in this book, which is called “Girlhood: Teens Around the World in Their Own Voices.”

Ahuja, a former CNN and Washington Post reporter, compiled the book that offers insight into the day-to-day lives of 30 teenage girls from 27 countries and showcases their struggles, heartbreaks and successes through personal diary entries and photographs. Ahuja, a freelance journalist reporting on gender, migration and human rights, says the book began as a series for the Washington Post platform The Lily.

Masuma Ahuja is a freelance journalist based in London reporting on gender, migration and human rights. Her book, just out, is called “Girlhood: Teens Around the World in Their Own Voices.” 

And now, KALW’s Sandip Roy brings us a story about looking at the COVID pandemic through the eyes of India’s girl superhero.

That’s our show for this week. Thanks to Tina Renick for production assistance. Our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock. Our theme music is Glow in the Dark by Kevin Bartlett. This show is a national production of Northeast Public Radio. If you’d like to hear this show again, sign up for our podcast, or visit the 51% archives on our web site at wamc.org. And follow us on Twitter @51PercentRadio

Tags: 
51%
Allison Dunne

Related Content

51% #1646: An Archivist Talks About A Former Nun And College President

By Allison Dunne Feb 10, 2021
Former Manhattanville College President Elizabeth McCormack
Courtesy of Manhattanville College

On this week’s 51%, hear about the life of a former college president. She changed many things about Manhattanville, a liberal arts college in the suburbs of New York City.

51% #1645: How Objects From Violent Crimes Inform Traumatic Legacies

By Allison Dunne Feb 3, 2021
Laura Levitt
Courtesy of Laura Levitt

On this week’s 51%, we spend the show with gender and religion scholar Laura Levitt. You’ll hear her story of rape, and while not graphic, please be forewarned. She hopes more federal attention is paid to unprocessed rape kits.

51% #1644: Women And Girls Of Color In Music And Dance

By Allison Dunne Jan 27, 2021
Singer Songwriter Annie Mack
Courtesy of Shelly Mossman

On this week’s 51%, a musician talks about what she calls her new feminine EP. Teenage girls of color in ballet say this form of dance caters to white women. A mother speaks out about her missing son in the Army while another woman offers support for families of missing service members. Plus, Dr. Jeri Burns talks about the home life during COVID.

51% #1643: How Women Are Reshaping Congress

By Allison Dunne Jan 20, 2021
"The Firsts: The Inside Story of the Women Reshaping Congress" paperbook cover
Courtesy of Jennifer Steinhauer

On this week’s 51%, hear from a longtime Capitol Hill reporter on women reshaping Congress. She followed them in 2019.