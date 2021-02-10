 51% #1646: An Archivist Talks About A Former Nun And College President | WAMC
51% #1646: An Archivist Talks About A Former Nun And College President

By Allison Dunne 45 minutes ago
  • Former Manhattanville College President Elizabeth McCormack
    Courtesy of Manhattanville College

On this week’s 51%, hear about the life of a former college president. She changed many things about Manhattanville, a liberal arts college in the suburbs of New York City.

In late 2020, a former president of  Manhattanville College in Westchester County, New York died. The college’s archivist — Lauren Ziarko — dove into a trove of material about the unorthodox former college president’s life and legacy.

An infant born with a damaged heart has helped break barriers in pediatric cardiac care for patients around the world. And her mother, with roots in a hamlet east of Albany, designed more suitable hospital attire for babies, now used across the country. 51% Dave Lucas reports. 

Related Content

51% #1645: How Objects From Violent Crimes Inform Traumatic Legacies

By Allison Dunne Feb 3, 2021
Laura Levitt
Courtesy of Laura Levitt

On this week’s 51%, we spend the show with gender and religion scholar Laura Levitt. You’ll hear her story of rape, and while not graphic, please be forewarned. She hopes more federal attention is paid to unprocessed rape kits.

51% #1644: Women And Girls Of Color In Music And Dance

By Allison Dunne Jan 27, 2021
Singer Songwriter Annie Mack
Courtesy of Shelly Mossman

On this week’s 51%, a musician talks about what she calls her new feminine EP. Teenage girls of color in ballet say this form of dance caters to white women. A mother speaks out about her missing son in the Army while another woman offers support for families of missing service members. Plus, Dr. Jeri Burns talks about the home life during COVID.

51% #1643: How Women Are Reshaping Congress

By Allison Dunne Jan 20, 2021
"The Firsts: The Inside Story of the Women Reshaping Congress" paperbook cover
Courtesy of Jennifer Steinhauer

On this week’s 51%, hear from a longtime Capitol Hill reporter on women reshaping Congress. She followed them in 2019.

51% #1642: Women's Versions Of Stories; An Extreme Cowboy Champ

By Allison Dunne Jan 13, 2021
Elizabeth Lesser
Courtesy of Elizabeth Lesser

On this week’s 51%, would the story change if told by women? We spend time with best-selling author Elizabeth Lesser. Then we travel to meet an “Extreme Cowboy” as it’s called, though she’s a woman.

51% #1641: A Conversation With Margaret Randall; Native American Poet Examines Abuse

By Allison Dunne Jan 6, 2021
Margaret Randall
Courtesy of Pascual Borzelli

On this week’s 51%, we spend time with feminist poet and activist Margaret Randall, she has advice for activists today and a Native American poet says working on her latest volume brought some pain to the surface.