51% #1576: She Uses Stand-Up Comedy As A Platform For Disability Advocacy

By Allison Dunne 7 minutes ago
  • Nina G
    Nina G

On this week’s 51%, meet a comedian who is a disability advocate, and learn how an Amish community handles health care.

She was the only female comedian who stuttered in the stand-up comedy world when she began more than nine years ago. Nina G says that’s likely attributable to a society that is not inclusive or accessible to those who experience this disability.

Nina G is the author of the recently published book “Stutterer Interrupted: The Comedian Who Almost Didn’t Happen.” With a doctorate in psychology, she teaches at Bay Area Community College and lives in Oakland, California. She co-produced the “Comedians With Disabilities Act,” a national touring comedy show. And she produced the first compilation album to feature “Disabled Comedy Only.”  Nina G says she wanted to be a comedian from an early age. And I asked her how it all started.

One of the healthiest counties in the Midwest is also the least insured. About 40 percent of the people in Holmes County, Ohio do not have health insurance. That’s according to county estimates. Side Effects Public Media’s Paige Pfleger reports on why this is.

Our theme music is Glow in the Dark by Kevin Bartlett. This show is a national production of Northeast Public Radio.

Allison Dunne

