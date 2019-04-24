Related Program: 
51%

#1552: A Taekwondo Medalist Tells Her Story Of Sexual Abuse

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • Tammy Stamps
    Tammy Stamps

On this week’s 51%, a four-time U.S. team medalist in the martial arts was the victim of sexual abuse; and hear from an indie folk artist whose works walk the line between personal and political. I’m Allison Dunne and this is 51%.

Tammy Stamps is a U.S. taekwondo team medalist, a singer and songwriter and a 5th degree Black Belt Master instructor. She is also a victim of sexual abuse suffered at the hands of her father during four decades. She tells her story in a memoir called “Our Time: A True Story of 43 Years Of Abuse, Survival, and a Life Changed Forever.” Stamps, a Kansas native who now lives in Texas, formed RISE UP (Regain Inner Self-Esteem Using Power) as a way to teach anti-bullying tactics to empower domestic violence victims. It has evolved into helping girls, boys, and adults. She spoke with 51%’s Elizabeth Hill about what made her break the abuse cycle.

Obesity is a major problem across the U-S -- it affects about 40 percent of the population. And it’s even worse in Midwest states like Ohio, Illinois and Indiana. Side Effects Public Media’s Araceli Gomez-Aldana reports that addressing the problem is complicated.

In her lyrics, singer-songwriter Rachael Kilgour doesn't shy away from female pronouns: "Blessed her lips/And the turn of her wrists/Try and tempt me, I will not resist." KFAI's Dixie Treichel produced this audio portrait. 

That was award-winning indie folk singer-songwriter Rachael Kilgour. Her latest album is “Game Changer.” 

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she'd like to see a woman on Democrats' 2020 presidential ticket — but she's not insisting on it. The California Democrat said in a recent interview with The Associated Press that it shouldn't be surprising that a few men have risen to the top of the large Democratic field. She says she's "very proud" of the women in the contest and says anyone running would be better than President Donald Trump. Asked if she'd see a problem if Democrats nominate only men for the ticket, she replied, "No."

That’s our show for this week. Thanks to Elizabeth Hill for production assistance. Our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock. Our theme music is Glow in the Dark by Kevin Bartlett. This show is a national production of Northeast Public Radio. If you’d like to hear this show again, sign up for our podcast, or visit the 51% archives on our web site at wamc.org. And follow us on Twitter @51PercentRadio

“Contributions to 51% #1552 come fom the Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.”

Tags: 
51%
Allison Dunne

Related Content

#1551: Her Blood Divides And Unites

By Allison Dunne Apr 17, 2019

On this week’s 51%, meet a woman who has ideas about how to help schools help their young students resolve racial conflict and hear how a nonprofit is supporting new moms.

#1550: A Women's Suffrage Anthology; A College Will Give Women A New Start

By Allison Dunne Apr 10, 2019

On this week’s 51%, a feminist pioneer shines a light on the lesser known women who helped achieve women’s suffrage and hear about a new education program to help women living in poverty.

#1549: The LGBT Cancer Network; Problem Pregnancies; And A Plea For Unity

By Allison Dunne Apr 3, 2019

On this week’s 51%, the founder of the National LGBT Cancer Network says a more inclusive medical community could encourage more screenings; hear how troubled pregnancies could mean years of health problems; and the political stage drives a singer/songwriter into the recording studio.

#1548: Botanical Art; Unconsented Pelvic Exams; A Police First

By Allison Dunne Mar 27, 2019
Courtesy of the Thomas Cole National Historic Site

On this week’s 51%, there’s an exhibit featuring the daughter of the founder of the Hudson River School; could changes be afoot to ensure women allow pelvic exams when under anesthesia? And we meet a university’s first woman police chief.

#1547: Two Women Use Photography As Documentation

By Allison Dunne Mar 20, 2019

On this week’s 51%, we meet an award-winning photographer, and encounter another photographer dedicated to a different mission.