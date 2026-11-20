We welcome back Vox Pop favorite John Fisher to offer wine and cocktail suggestions for your holiday table. Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call at show time (2pm) is 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

John Fischer has been a food and hospitality professional for over forty years and professor emeeritus at Culinary Institute of America, where he taught restaurant and beverage classes there for twenty-four years.

After graduating from the CIA in 1988, John managed some great Manhattan restaurants and ran successful wine programs, at one point introducing Martha Stewart to Flavor Flav, which began new chapters for both of them. He is a Craft Beer Ambassador for the New York State Craft Brewers Association.

John Fischer is the author of Cheeses (Pro Kitchen Series). The book covers the basics of making and using cheese, with descriptions of important cheeses and recipes to use them in. Though no longer in print, it is still available at major book retailers.

John's Guide to Turkey Wines

HACK…HACK…gurgle…..hairball? Or just dry Turkey? You’ll need something to wash down that Thanksgiving dinner!

As you start the planning for that annual bout of gluttony that we call Thanksgiving Day, here’s some advice and information to make sure that you have the right wines around for the event…and the day after…and maybe even while you’re cooking it.

I’m sure that you’ve learned some neat tricks regarding Thanksgiving in the past few years, whether it’s brining, or even cooking the bird and stuffing separately. This year you will have some fun picking out the perfect wines to round out your repast.

Even though many people would lump the whole meal together and pick wines that tend to go with everything, let’s be a little more analytical and consider the disparate elements that make up this feast.

What's on the table? Everything! We have a neutral (but not bland) meat surrounded by a cast of characters that range from equally neutral but rich, like mashed potatoes to the bittersweetness and, yes, tannin of fresh cranberry sauce. Sweet potatoes are sweet even without the mini-marshmallows, mashed turnips are scary, creamed onions look like floating eyeballs and the green beans have canned fried onions on them. I say, cover it all with gravy and start drinking.

Since the side dishes are the supporting cast who make the big star look good, we have to pay attention to them when choosing the wine. The range of flavors is varied, but not too broad. In other words, there really aren’t many extremes, other than, perhaps, a cranberry relish. So what does this mean, wine-wise? No delicate or intense wines. It does tend to be a fairly rich meal, so the wine should have a decent amount of acidity and body. Also, I like to have all three colors on hand since there's usually a crowd and you'll want to make everybody happy. General rules for a Thanksgiving wine: Medium to full-bodied white with good acid, medium-bodied red with decent acid and funrosé that more people are drinking than ever.

Whites Avoid thin whites, like Italian Pinot Grigio or Trebbiano, and stay away from overblown California or Australian Chardonnays.

Here are some more specific recommendations:

Riesling

If you prefer dry wine, go for an Alsatian version. The slight amount of sweetness in a German Spätlese could be a nice component, as long as the acid is there. It almost always is.

Sauvignon Blanc

The Sauvignon Blancs of France (like Sancerre) don't always have enough body to stand up to a Thanksgiving dinner, although a Graves from Bordeaux, such as Clos Floridène, would do the trick. Similarly, a slightly fuller Sauvignon Blanc from California would work.

Chardonnay

These will go, especially if they're from France, specifically Burgundy. Don't go nuts and blow your budget on premier cru-- pick out a top Pouilly-Fuisse or get something (cheaper) from the town next door -- St. Veran. New York State Chardonnays have good acid, because it's colder here than on the left coast.

Chenin Blanc

This underappreciated grape brings lovely peachy aromas while never losing its bright acidity. There are great versions from California and South Africa, and the best French ones come from Vouvray. Vouvray comes in different sweetness levels—Sec means dry and Demi-sec has some sweetness, which can actually work with the sweeter side dishes.

Red, Red Wine

There are some Beaujolais that work, but I suggest avoiding the Nouveau versions that are arriving in shops now…it’s simple and delicious, but not a great food wine. Instead, look for the "cru" which have the name of the village whence they came on the label, such as Fleurie or Brouilly. These cru wines tend to have more body and power than what you might expect a Beaujolais to have.

Other Burgundy and Pinot Noir

Beaujolais is made from the Gamay grape. The rest of Burgundy uses Pinot Noir, one of my favorites when it comes to food matching. As with the whites, don't spend too much on it -- the subtleties of a great red Burgundy will be lost when matched with this schizophrenic meal. A top-notch Bourgogne Rouge would work. Juicy California Pinots are also a great choice. Carneros is a top Pinot region; be on the lookout for wines from there.

Italian Reds

Tuscan Reds are perfect for this meal. Medium-bodied, with some power and acidity -- it's all here. A great Chianti Classico would be great, a Super Tuscan would be super, and a lovely Brunello would be lovely. If you want to semi-splurge, ask for a Rosso di Montalcino, a better value.

Zinfandel and Merlot

Some Merlots will go, but one of its character traits is low acidity (tartness), which is exactly why so many people drink it as a cocktail. I prefer Zinfandel, not only because its spicy-juicy quality goes well with the menu, but also because Zin is grown only in this country! It grows nowhere else in the world. (Joel Peterson who founded Ravenswood Winery thinks it was brought here by aliens).Don't make the mistake I made once and get a high alcohol bruiser. Huge Zinfandel is too much for the Bird & Co. Just, ask the salesperson for one of the fun and juicy Zins, not a beast.

On a personal note, I always go with American wines, usually a big Sauvignon Blanc, a Pinot Noir or Grenache rosé and a Zinfandel. It's an American holiday – so drink American! Barring that, my strongest recommendation is to have lots of wine on hand (buying by the case usually gets you a discount), and don’t take it too seriously. Have a shot of Wild Turkey with your turkey and eat, drink, and gobble.