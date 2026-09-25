Food Friday 9/25/26: Chef Ric Orlando

WAMC Chef Ric Orlando

It's always fun to spend an hour on the radio with Chef Ric Orlando. We'll find out what the region's OG chef has been up to and talk about the importance of food pantries. As always, Ric is ready to take food and cooking questions of any variety. Ray Graf hosts.

To join the conversation, just give us a call at show time, 2pm. 1-800-348-2551. You may also email voxpop@wamc.org.

Ric Orlando is a busy man! He is president of Good Neighbor Food Pantry in Woodstock, NY and owner of the Ric-Ter Scale Brand, makers of "Ric Orlando’s Best" line of Hot Sauce, BBQ Sauce and Custom Spice Rubs. Ric also serves as a chef/instructor for not-for-profits in the Capitol Region and Kingston area. Of late he's been leading culinary tours of Sicily, Tuscany and Piedmont.

Ric Orlando offers private in-home cooking classes and does monthly pop up dinners all over the region.

Some of our region's greatest chefs will team up to support the Regional Food Bank on September 29. This year, CHEFS returns with a bold new theme: “Big Apple – New York, NY.” Inspired by the city’s legendary dining scene, CHEFS will feature an exceptional lineup of talented chefs and innovative beverage artisans bringing the creativity and energy of the Big Apple to the Capital Region.