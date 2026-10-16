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Vox Pop

Food Friday 10/16/26: Candy, sweets, and other goodies with Bruce and Mark

Published October 16, 2026 at 1:42 PM EDT
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WAMC
The cover of "The Ultimate Candy Book"
Bruce Weinstein/Mark Scarbrough
The Ultimate Candy Book

Prolific cookbook authors and podcasters Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough are back to talk about... Halloween candy???? YES! Ray Graf hosts.

What's your favorite Halloween sweet treat? Call in and share your favorites. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Bruce and Mark are the award-winning authors of over 35 cookbooks. One of their best sellers is The Ultimate Candy Book. It's an oldie but it is still in print.

Did you know? Candy Corn makes great fudge!

  • 3 cups Candy Corn
  • 1 cup (268g) peanut butter
  • 1 14 ounce can sweetened condensed milk
  • 2 cups (340g) white chocolate chips
  1. Line an 9” square baking pan with foil and spray the foil with with cooking spray.
  2. Combine Candy Corn and peanut butter in a medium saucepan and heat. Place over low heat and stir until melted.
  3. Add sweetened condensed milk and cook, stirring for 3 minutes until whisps of steam start risin but it doesn’t boil.
  4. Add white chocolate chips and stir until everything melts together.
  5. Spread evenly in pan. Cool on counter about 15 minutes, then chill until hardened. Cut into squares.

Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough are the producers and hosts of a very successful podcast, Cooking with Bruce and Mark.

Tags
Vox Pop Food FridayBruce WeinsteinMark Scarbrough
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