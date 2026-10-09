© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

Food Friday 10/9/26: Scandinavian with Julia Joern and Chef Henning Nordanger

Published October 9, 2026 at 1:42 PM EDT
Food Friday logo
WAMC

We'll learn more about Scandinavian cooking when we welcome back Chef Henning Nordanger and Julia Joern of Julia's Local in Round Top, NY. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

A true collaboration between Norwegian chef Henning Nordanger and Julia Joern, a long-time Round Top resident, Julia’s Local prides itself on its devotion to super fresh ingredients, tailor-made hospitality, and love for the local community.

Chef Henning Nordanger was born and raised in Bergen, on the west coast of Norway. Escoffier-trained, he worked in several large hotel restaurants and mountain resorts throughout Norway, and for the King of Norway on his royal yacht. After coming to the United States over 25 years ago, he began cooking in New York City, both in restaurants and as a private chef. Since 2006 he has lived in the Catskills and in June 2012 he opened his first restaurant, Henning’s Local, located in Sullivan County in the western Catskills near the Pennsylvania border, before relocating to Cochecton Center, where it operated from 2015 to 2024. There he built long-term relationships with many regional sustainable agricultural practices and businesses, including farms, bakeries, wineries, distilleries, and various culinary artisans throughout the Catskills and Hudson Valley. Henning’s Local “earned rave reviews for its surprising middle-of-nowhere culinary prowess.” (Forbes)

Julia Joern has been a Round Top resident since 1999. With a background in architecture and design, during her 25-year career in the visual arts and book publishing she focused on marketing, publicity, special events, and community outreach working at David Zwirner in New York, London, and Hong Kong; Phaidon Press in New York and London; Bruce Mau Design in Toronto; The Monacelli Press and Rizzoli International Publications, both in New York. In 2019 she purchased the Heart’s Content Road building in the heart of Round Top and simultaneously founded Round Top Productions, a boutique company organizing private and public programs and philanthropic projects in the culinary and literary arts.

Tags
Vox Pop Food Friday
Related Content
  • Food Friday logo
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 9/25/26: Chef Ric Orlando
    It's always fun to spend an hour on the radio with Chef Ric Orlando. We'll find out what the region's OG chef has been up to and talk about the importance of food pantries. As always, Ric is ready to take food and cooking questions of any variety. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Food Friday logo
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 9/18/26: Distilling with John Frishkopf and John Fischer
    We talk distilling with John Frishkopf, the founder and CEO of Klocke Estate. Also joining us is our go-to booze expert, John Fischer. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Food Friday logo
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 9/11/26: Aneesa Waheed
    We welcome back Aneesa Waheed, an entrepreneur, world traveler, author, and an expert in Moroccan cooking. She'll tell us about her latest culinary endeavors and take your calls. Ray Graf hosts.