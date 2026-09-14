Medical Monday 9/14/26: Heart Health with Dr. Asif Khan

Dr. Asif Khan joins us to offer ways to help keep your ticker ticking. Ray Graf hosts.

Northwell Health Dr. Asif Khan

The Vox Pop line: 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Asif Khan, MD, is a board-certified general cardiologist who sees patients at Northwell Health Cardiology offices in both Chester and New Windsor. He earned his medical degree from Bangladesh Medical College in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and completed his internal medicine residency at Staten Island University Hospital in New York. He has authored numerous peer-reviewed publications and has served as a reviewer for leading medical journals. He has also been recognized for his excellence in teaching and mentorship.

Following residency, Dr. Khan worked as a hospitalist while earning a Master of Health Administration from Columbia University. He subsequently completed a cardiovascular fellowship at Staten Island University Hospital. Combining advanced clinical expertise, research experience and leadership training, Dr. Khan is dedicated to helping patients achieve optimal heart health through compassionate, evidence-based cardiovascular care.